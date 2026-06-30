/'Ikka' trailer out: Sunny Deol faces Akshaye Khanna in a high-stakes courtroom battle - Watch

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol said in a statement, "'Ikka' is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character."

"This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release. I'm happy that through Netflix, audiences across India and the world will be able to experience 'Ikka'," he added.