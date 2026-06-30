/'Ikka' trailer out: Sunny Deol faces Akshaye Khanna in a high-stakes courtroom battle - Watch

Mumbai: The makers on Monday unveiled the trailer of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna-starrer courtroom drama 'Ikka', offering a glimpse into an intense legal battle driven by personal history, family ties and moral dilemmas. Set against the backdrop of an intense legal battle, 'Ikka' follows celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra, played by Sunny Deol, who is compelled to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.
The case reopens old wounds and challenges everything the lawyer believes in, as he struggles to balance personal loyalties, family responsibilities and professional principles.
It also stars Tillotama Shome as a determined public prosecutor seeking justice, while Dia Mirza plays a wife and mother trying to hold her family together amid growing uncertainty.
The trailer opens with Akshaye Khanna's Shauryamann Gaur being charged in an attempted murder case. Sunny Deol's Arjun Mehra is introduced as a lawyer with an unbeaten track record. His courtroom battles are never about winning, but about fighting for what people are rightfully owed, as he says, "Hum court mein jitney ke liye nahi haq ke liye ladte hai".
What follows is the trailer's central hook, Shauryamann strikes a deal with Arjun, convincing him to take on his defense and guarantee a win in court.
The drama escalates once the trial begins. Tillotama Shome's Madhura Banerjee is the prosecuting counsel, who is standing against her mentor in court. The trailer leaves the big questions wide open, who wins the case, and where does the truth actually lie.
Check out the trailer here:
Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol said in a statement, "'Ikka' is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character."
"This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release. I'm happy that through Netflix, audiences across India and the world will be able to experience 'Ikka'," he added.
While talking about her character, Dia Mirza shared, "Avantika is someone who brings warmth, strength, and stability to those around her, even when life becomes increasingly uncertain. I was drawn to her resilience and the quiet courage with which she navigates the challenges that come her way."
Tillotama Shome added, "Madhura is someone who believes deeply in doing the right thing, regardless of the odds. I was drawn to her integrity, resilience and quiet determination. She is a strong woman who isn't afraid to stand her ground or take on the toughest challenges, even when the pressure is immense. 'Ikka' is a story that constantly challenges its characters, and I enjoyed exploring those complexities alongside such a talented cast."
'Ikka' also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, with a screenplay by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, 'Ikka' premieres July 10 on Netflix.
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