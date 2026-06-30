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  • /'Ikka' trailer out: Sunny Deol faces Akshaye Khanna in a high-stakes courtroom battle - Watch

'Ikka' trailer out: Sunny Deol faces Akshaye Khanna in a high-stakes courtroom battle - Watch

The trailer of Ikka is finally out, promising an intense courtroom showdown between Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Packed with family drama, moral dilemmas, and legal twists, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
'Ikka' trailer out: Sunny Deol faces Akshaye Khanna in a high-stakes courtroom battle - Watch
Image Credit: movie stills

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