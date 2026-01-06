Advertisement
IKKIS

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda Film Rakes In Rs 21.5 Crore

Agastya Nanda’s debut film Ikkis, a biographical war drama on Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal, earns ₹21.5 crore in five days, recovering 40% of its ₹60 crore budget.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda Film Rakes In Rs 21.5 Crore(Image: Instagram)

Agastya Nanda, making his much-anticipated theatrical debut, is already making waves with Ikkis. The biographical war drama, inspired by the life and bravery of Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal, hit cinemas on 1 January 2026 and has been receiving widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

In a short span of just five days, the film has recovered close to 40% of its reported budget, indicating a promising start at the box office despite stiff competition.

Day 5 Box Office Collection: Holding Strong

According to box office estimates by Sacnilk, Ikkis earned Rs 1.35 crore on its fifth day, demonstrating steady performance amid limited screen availability. While this is a decline from the Rs 3.5 crore earned on its opening Friday, the film has maintained a respectable hold due to strong word-of-mouth and the emotional connection audiences are forming with the story.

The film’s run has faced challenges at the ticket windows, as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate screens in most multiplexes. Additionally, the Sankranti 2026 release slate, which includes films like The Raja Saab and Jana Nayagan, is expected to further impact screen availability for Ikkis. Nevertheless, the film’s box office trajectory shows resilience, particularly in single-screen theatres and regions where patriotic and biographical content has historically performed well.

Day-wise Box Office Performance

Here’s a closer look at the film’s net collection in India so far:

Day 1 [Thursday]: Rs 7 Cr

Day 2 [Friday]: Rs 3.5 Cr (-50.00%)

Day 3 [Saturday]: Rs 4.65 Cr (+32.86%)

Day 4 [Sunday]: Rs 5 Cr (+7.53%)

Day 5 [Monday]: Rs 1.35 Cr

Total Net Collection (India): Rs 21.5 Cr

Despite a limited number of screens, Ikkis has managed to maintain a steady performance throughout its first week, proving that audience interest goes beyond big-budget marketing and star power alone.

Agastya Nanda’s Debut Compared to Bollywood Peers

Agastya Nanda’s debut has drawn comparisons to his “mama” Abhishek Bachchan, whose first film, Refugee, in 2000 had an average run and a lifetime box office collection of Rs 17.08 crore. By surpassing this milestone in just five days, Nanda has set a strong benchmark for his career, signalling a promising start.

Budget Recovery and Financial Outlook

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 60 crore, according to Koimoi, Ikkis has already recovered around 40% of its production costs within five days of release. With the upcoming weekend and Sankranti festival period, trade analysts predict that the film has strong potential to reach the halfway mark of its budget recovery if positive word-of-mouth continues.

