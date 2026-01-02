Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMoviesIkkis Day 1 Box Office Collection, Early Estimates: Agastya Nandas Emotional War Drama Rakes In Rs 7 Cr
IKKIS DAY 1 BOX OFFICE

Ikkis Day 1 Box Office Collection, Early Estimates: Agastya Nanda's Emotional War Drama Rakes In Rs 7 Cr

Ikkis Day 1 Box Office: Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ikkis Day 1 Box Office Collection, Early Estimates: Agastya Nanda's Emotional War Drama Rakes In Rs 7 CrPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Director Sriram Raghavan's biographical war drama 'Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda in the titular role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra opened in cinemas on January 1, 2026.

Ikkis revolves around the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site, Ikkis has managed to rake in Rs 7 cr as per early estimates. The film had an overall 31.94% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, January 01, 2026.

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. The film marks Dharmendra and Asrani's posthumous screen appearance.

On social media, netizens showered love and appreciation for the final performances of legendary actors Dharmendra and Asrani while Agastya Nanda's heartfelt act got a big thumbs up too.

Earlier in December, a special screening of Ikkis was held in the capital which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. At the event, he interacted with 'Ikkis' actors Agastya and Jaideep Ahlawat, and also felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who laid down his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war at the age of 21.

