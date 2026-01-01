Ikkis Movie X Review: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's biopic war drama 'Ikkis' opened in theatres today and the response looks impressive. The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and revolves around the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Let's check out what the audience feels about the movie on social media.

Ikkis Movie X Review

Here are the initial reactions of viewers who watched Ikkis in cinemas first day first show. Take a look here:

#IkkisReview :- It's A Well-Made Patriotic Film That Gives You A Realistic Cinematic Experience.



The Name Of #SriRamRaghavan Alone Is Enough And The Level Of Detailing And Technical Finesse With Which The Film Has Been Made Is Outstanding.



This Is A Perfect Biography That… pic.twitter.com/S4qIwLiPih — MR Jaat Reviews (@mrjaatreviews) January 1, 2026

Watching #Ikkis

It’s interval time, and so far it’s absolutely gripping — visually stunning and packed with the same thrill as #Fury.

Seeing Dharmendra on screen feels nostalgic, like watching a timeless tale unfold. Miss you already, Dharam Paaji #IkkisReview pic.twitter.com/qg3KAGivSk — Vishal Choudhary (@AdvVishallKok) January 1, 2026

#IkkisReview: STAGGERING WAR FLICK!

SRIRAM RAGHAVAN DOES IT AGAIN!

PATRIOTISM, ACTION, COURAGE!



Never doubt this man. #Ikkis is his first war genre movie and he nails it. The inspiring tale of the youngest #ParamveerChakra recipient #ArunKhetarpal… pic.twitter.com/XDpgDceMno — Box_office_addy (@DANCER_ARENA) January 1, 2026

Woh Ikkis ka tha, aur hamesha rahega." #Ikkis is a MASTERPIECE.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Dharmendra is heartbreaking.

Agastya Nanda has arrived.

Sriram Raghavan's emotional tribute is a must-watch.

[https://t.co/NgGsswmHVg]#IkkisReview #Dharmendra #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/APA5WTIU4n — Trending Movie Hub (@theakashKaroli) January 1, 2026

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared his Ikkis movie review too. Take a look here: #OneWordReview...#Ikkis: HEARTWARMING.

A heartfelt true story told with honesty... Emotional and deeply moving... #Dharmendra is memorable, #JaideepAhlawat outstanding, and #AgastyaNanda supremely confident. #IkkisReview



National Award-winning director… pic.twitter.com/3hte2JKSIQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2026

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.

Ikkis marks Dharmendra's posthumous screen appearance.

Earlier in December, a special screening of Ikkis was held in the capital which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. At the event, he interacted with 'Ikkis' actors Agastya and Jaideep Ahlawat, and also felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who laid down his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war at the age of 21.