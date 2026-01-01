Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002145https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ikkis-movie-x-review-dharmendras-last-screen-appearance-memorable-agastya-nanda-delivers-credible-performance-3002145.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesIkkis Movie X Review: Dharmendras Last Screen Appearance Memorable, Agastya Nanda Delivers Credible Performance
IKKIS MOVIE REVIEW

Ikkis Movie X Review: Dharmendra's Last Screen Appearance 'Memorable', Agastya Nanda Delivers 'Credible' Performance

Ikkis Movie Review: Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ikkis Movie X Review: Dharmendra's Last Screen Appearance 'Memorable', Agastya Nanda Delivers 'Credible' PerformancePic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Ikkis Movie X Review: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's biopic war drama 'Ikkis' opened in theatres today and the response looks impressive. The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and revolves around the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Let's check out what the audience feels about the movie on social media. 

Ikkis Movie X Review

Here are the initial reactions of viewers who watched Ikkis in cinemas first day first show. Take a look here: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.

Ikkis marks Dharmendra's posthumous screen appearance.

Earlier in December, a special screening of Ikkis was held in the capital which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. At the event, he interacted with 'Ikkis' actors Agastya and Jaideep Ahlawat, and also felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who laid down his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war at the age of 21.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration