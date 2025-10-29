‘Ikkis’ Trailer Out: Agastya Nanda Steps Into Role Of Param Vir Chakra Awardee Arun Khetarpal

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming war drama, 'Ikkis', has been finally unveiled, presenting Agastya Nanda as the young and courageous war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.



The trailer offers a glimpse into the soldier's life, beginning from his days at the National Defence Academy to bringing glory to the nation with his "courage and conviction."



It opens to show a determined Agastya Nanda who vows to earn the prestigious Param Vir Chakra for his regiment. As the trailer progresses, Agastya as Arun Khetarpal could be seen training hard at the academy, eventually joining the forces for the Indo-Pak war.



The trailer also teases a sweet love story on the sidelines of Nanda's selection for the war. It also shows a glimpse of Arun Khetarpal's iconic tank - the 'Famagusta', which he commanded during the Indo-Pakistan war.



Actor Dharmendra is seen portraying the character of Arun Khetarpal's father, while Jaideep Ahlawat essays the character of an army officer who says, "Your son is a shining example for the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army too."



The trailer concludes with Arun Khetarpal's famous final words, "No, Sir. I will not abandon my tank. My gun is still working. I'll get these b****rds."



'Ikkis' brings the true untold story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was just 21 at the time of the war. "Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega!" the makers said.



Earlier this month, Agastya Nanda's first look as the war hero was shared, showing him in an army uniform. The makers also released a one-minute teaser of the film, showcasing a Telegram shared during the time of the India-Pakistan war: Battle of Basantar in 1971. The letter reported the unfortunate demise of Arun Khetrapal during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, as per the teaser.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Ikkis' also features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia.

'Ikkis' will hit theatres in December 2025.