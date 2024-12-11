IMDB Chart 2024: Prabhas And Deepika Padukone’s 'Kalki 2898 AD' Tops Most Popular Indian Movies Of 2024

India’s superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have once again proven their dominance in Indian cinema with their blockbuster film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Directed by Nag Ashwin, this highly anticipated sci-fi thriller has captured hearts with its cutting-edge visuals, gripping storyline, and stellar performances. The film not only ruled the box office but also became a trending topic worldwide.

As the year comes to a close, IMDb has released its list of the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024, where 'Kalki 2898 AD' secured the coveted number one spot. This recognition solidifies Prabhas's status as a global superstar while highlighting Deepika Padukone’s exceptional streak of box office hits. Her portrayal in the film, coupled with her iconic representation of motherhood both on and off screen, has been celebrated as a significant moment in Indian cinema.

Prabhas and Deepika’s influence extends beyond box office numbers to online popularity. According to Google’s Year in Search 2024 report, their sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' was the second most-searched Indian movie of the year. Adding to Deepika’s achievements, her other hits— 'Fighter' and 'Singham Again' also made it to the same list, marking a triple celebration for her fans. Meanwhile, Prabhas’ high-octane action film 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,' produced by Hombale Films, ranked ninth, underscoring the massive anticipation for his projects.

These accolades underline Prabhas’ unparalleled ability to connect with audiences across genres, further cementing his status as a pan-India superstar. Looking ahead, Prabhas has an exciting lineup of films, including the sequel to 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,' the Telugu horror-comedy 'The Raja Saab' directed by Maruthi, and the much-anticipated 'Spirit' by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Deepika Padukone’s achievements in 2024 have been equally remarkable. From embracing motherhood to ruling the box office with beloved portrayals like Sumathi and Lady Singham, her impact is undeniable. Fans are eagerly awaiting the second part of 'Kalki 2898 AD' and the standalone Lady Singham film, which promises to expand the Singham cinematic universe.