Imtiaz Ali details casting process for Main Vaapas Aaunga, bringing together Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, and fresh talent

New Delhi: Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, known for his deeply introspective narratives and emotionally rich cinema, continues to captivate audiences with his unique storytelling style. The director, celebrated for films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha, recently shared insights into the casting process of his upcoming project Main Vaapas Aaunga.

A Challenging Role Leads to Naseeruddin Shah

Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Season 3, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Ali revealed how veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah came on board. “I spoke to Naseer because it is a finely calibrated role, a 95-year-sikh going through the most intense experience of his life,” Ali shared. He added, "That role led to Naseeruddin Shah, who I don’t remember ever playing a turbaned Sikh gentleman. I wanted it to feel fresh and charming, and thankfully, he didn’t say no."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Finding the Perfect Younger Counterparts

Ali also spoke about casting Vedang Raina for the younger version of the character. “For the younger parts, Vedang had the face and charm to grow up to be Naseer at 95, and I was looking for someone who could play his character 78 years ago,” he explained.

Discussing the female lead, Sharvari Wagh, Ali noted that he envisioned a look inspired by 1940s cinema. “For Sharvari, I wanted a look inspired by 1940s cinema, westernised, pristine, yet slightly foreign, and she fitted the bill completely,” he said.

Ali also revealed that Diljit Dosanjh became part of the film organically. While working with him on Chamkila, the director had the initial spark of the story. “Also, I had this itch of an idea while working with Diljit on Chamkila. I was thinking about this story, but I had not approached him or discussed it in detail. Only much later, as the story took shape, I realised it was increasingly reflecting who Diljit is,” he shared.

A Promising Ensemble Cast

With a carefully curated ensemble cast, Ali aims to bring authenticity and depth to Main Vaapas Aaunga. From the seasoned presence of Naseeruddin Shah to Diljit Dosanjh’s charisma, along with emerging talents like Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, the film is shaping up to be a compelling cinematic experience that audiences are eagerly anticipating.