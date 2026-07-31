Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Imtiaz Ali expresses gratitude as 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' completes nearly 2 months in theatres

Imtiaz Ali expresses gratitude as 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' completes nearly 2 months in theatres

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences and exhibitors after his romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga achieved the rare feat of running for nearly two months in theatres through powerful word-of-mouth.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
Imtiaz Ali expresses gratitude as 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' completes nearly 2 months in theatres
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Best Wired Earphones with Deep Bass and Clear Sound Quality Daily
2
3
4
5