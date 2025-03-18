Imtiaz Ali Hints At ‘Rockstar 2’: 'Never Say Never' – Fans Excited For Possible Sequel

Imtiaz Ali, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, is known for delivering emotionally compelling stories. Among his most iconic films is Rockstar (2011), starring Ranbir Kapoor, which remains a cult favorite for its gripping narrative, intense performances, and soul-stirring music.

Over the years, fans have expressed their desire for a sequel, and now, Imtiaz Ali has fueled speculation with his latest statement. In a conversation with Komal Nahta on the Game Changers podcast, the director hinted at the possibility of Rockstar 2, saying,

“Never say never. Ho sakta hai ki koi idea aa jaaye aur mujhe lage ki ye kahani, as a Rockstar Part 2 ya Rockstar thought, it might be nice. Kabhi aisa hota hai ke koi wild thought Rockstar ko leke aa jaaye.”

(It is possible that an idea might come to me, and I feel that this story, as Rockstar Part 2 or a Rockstar thought, might be nice. Sometimes, a wild thought about Rockstar might come up.)

This statement has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see if Ranbir Kapoor would return as Jordan, the passionate musician whose journey of love, heartbreak, and artistic evolution made Rockstar a cinematic masterpiece. The original film also featured Nargis Fakhri, Piyush Mishra, and the legendary Shammi Kapoor in his final appearance.

While nothing is confirmed yet, Imtiaz Ali’s openness to the idea has reignited discussions about a potential sequel. Until then, fans can revisit the magic of Rockstar and stay tuned to Game Changers on YouTube for more insights into Bollywood’s most exciting conversations.