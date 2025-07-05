Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Cocktail’ Sequel In The Works —Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Mumbai: Fans of the 2012 hit Cocktail can rejoice — the film's much-awaited sequel is officially in the pipeline.

The buzz around Cocktail 2 heightened when celebrity stylist and producer Anaita Shroff Adajania — wife of director Homi Adajania — shared a picture of the script on her Instagram story, captioned: “Let the prep begin.” This has sparked excitement that filming may begin soon.

While the makers haven’t revealed the cast yet, reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna have been approached for the lead roles.

The original Cocktail starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty and was a huge hit for its blend of romance and modern storytelling.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who is reportedly set to play a lead in Cocktail 2, recently wrapped up the shoot for Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai and co-starring Dhanush. The film is said to be a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa and is scheduled for release on November 28, 2025.

The production house confirmed the wrap via Instagram with a symbolic photo of two bloodied hands clasped together.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is written by Himanshu Sharma, with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. It is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions.

As for Rashmika Mandanna, she has a packed slate this year. Her latest release was Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna. She also recently announced an action thriller titled Mysaa and will next be seen in Animal Park alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor, last seen in Deva directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is also reportedly in talks for several big-ticket films.