Imtiaz Ali’s Main Wapas Aaunga sparks global buzz, North America bookings open early

The upcoming period romantic drama and musical Main Wapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role, is witnessing strong international anticipation even before its release, especially across the North America (US & Canada) market. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali with music composed by A. R. Rahman, has been steadily building curiosity due to its emotional storytelling rooted in the 1947 Partition of India.

Early North America Bookings Open Ahead of India

In a notable and unusual strategy for a Hindi film, advance bookings for Main Wapas Aaunga in North America (US & Canada) will open on June 5, significantly earlier than in India. This rare staggered rollout highlights the growing importance of overseas markets for large-scale Indian films, particularly those with universal emotional themes.

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Industry observers note that the early booking window reflects the film’s strong pre-release demand abroad, with distributors responding to heightened curiosity around its music, cast, and historical backdrop. The move also signals confidence in the film’s appeal to diaspora audiences, especially those drawn to emotionally rich period dramas.

Trailer Reveals a Haunting Tale of Love, Memory, and Partition

The recently released trailer of Main Wapas Aaunga offers a glimpse into a deeply emotional and layered narrative. The story follows an ageing man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who appears to be on his deathbed while being consumed by memories of a lost love and a fractured past.

Sharvari Wagh plays the woman at the center of his memories, while Vedang Raina portrays the younger version of Shah’s character in flashbacks that trace his emotional journey through the Partition era. The narrative shifts between two timelines, revealing how violence, displacement, and separation continue to shape lives long after the events themselves have passed.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ first poster out: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari lead romantic drama

Creative Reunion and Ensemble Cast Add to Expectations

Main Wapas Aaunga also marks a significant creative reunion between Imtiaz Ali, A. R. Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

The ensemble cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in key roles, each contributing to the film’s multi-layered storytelling structure.

Release Details and Production

Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, the film is a Window Seat Films production. Main Wapas Aaunga is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 12, 2026, with music released under Tips Music and Birla Studios handling global distribution.