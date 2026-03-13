Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026369https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/imtiaz-alis-next-with-diljit-dosanjh-titled-main-vaapas-aaunga-first-poster-out-3026369.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesImtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ first poster out: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari lead romantic drama
UNDEFINED

Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ first poster out: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari lead romantic drama

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has officially unveiled the title and first-look posters for his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which reunites him with Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 success, Amar Singh Chamkila. 

|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Imtiaz Ali's next with Diljit Dosanjh titled 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'; first poster out (Source: Movie Poster)

Mumbai: The wait is finally over, the makers of Imtiaz Ali's next titled "Main Vaapas Aaunga" have unveiled the first look poster from the drama. 

The posters dropped on social media give out the vibe for an old school romance, with one of the pictures featuring Sharvani riding a cycle in the middle of the fields, with Vedang Raina running behind her, dressed as a sardar.

On the other hand, we see Diljit Dosanjh standing in the middle of the field with a calm expression on his face.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In another one of the photos, Diljit was seen holding a travel cup for a beverage, suggesting his character in the movie might belong to a big city, or even abroad.

While it is difficult to make out anything more about the storyline from the first look posters, it seems like "Main Vaapas Aaunga" is set in two different timelines.

The makers will also be releasing the teaser for the drama on Friday.

Featuring Diljit, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang, and Sharvari as the primary cast, the film promises a beautiful story of love and longing. 

"Main Vaapas Aaunga" is slated to reach the cinema halls on 12th June this year.

In January, the makers announced the release date for the eagerly-awaited flick on social media with a post that read, "Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary."

Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the project also brings back the legendary trio of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jal Jeevan Mission Har Ghar Jal
Over 44 pc rural homes in Kerala, Jharkhand without tap water supply: Govt.
West Asia tensions
Italy’s base hit in Erbil amid West Asia tensions, Meloni reacts
Auto news
Planning to buy new 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift? Check hits and misses
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika slams leak of private audio, calls it ‘serious invasion of privacy'
Jammu and Kashmir
West Asia conflict casts shadow over Kashmir tourism, businesses fear losses
LPG crisis
‘Big problem coming’: Rahul warns Centre against ‘compromised energy security'
Manipur unrest
Bodies of two missing Kuki men found in Manipur, case handed over to NIA
India LPG imports
‘No fuel shortage’ assures Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri
Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma
'2024 brand won’t work': SKY sparks major Rohit legacy row, fans call selfish
Tamil Nadu
Vijay, Annamalai attack DMK govt over women's safety in Tamil Nadu