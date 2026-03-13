Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ first poster out: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari lead romantic drama

Mumbai: The wait is finally over, the makers of Imtiaz Ali's next titled "Main Vaapas Aaunga" have unveiled the first look poster from the drama.

The posters dropped on social media give out the vibe for an old school romance, with one of the pictures featuring Sharvani riding a cycle in the middle of the fields, with Vedang Raina running behind her, dressed as a sardar.

On the other hand, we see Diljit Dosanjh standing in the middle of the field with a calm expression on his face.

In another one of the photos, Diljit was seen holding a travel cup for a beverage, suggesting his character in the movie might belong to a big city, or even abroad.

While it is difficult to make out anything more about the storyline from the first look posters, it seems like "Main Vaapas Aaunga" is set in two different timelines.

The makers will also be releasing the teaser for the drama on Friday.

Featuring Diljit, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang, and Sharvari as the primary cast, the film promises a beautiful story of love and longing.

"Main Vaapas Aaunga" is slated to reach the cinema halls on 12th June this year.

In January, the makers announced the release date for the eagerly-awaited flick on social media with a post that read, "Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary."

Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the project also brings back the legendary trio of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali.