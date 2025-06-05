India’s First Aerial Action Thriller ‘Flight’ Back In Theatres, Watch AI-Enhanced VFX On BIG Screens - Check Re-Release Date

New Delhi: India’s first aerial action thriller, 'Flight' has returned to theatres, with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) backed visuals. Flight delivers an immersive, hyper-realistic spectacle made for the big screen. Starring actor Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain, 'Flight originally broke new ground in Indian cinema with its intense aerial sequences, suspenseful storytelling, and high production value.

On Flight's AI-Backed VFX

​Lead actor Mohit Chadda said, "With this re-release, we’ve taken Flight to new heights – literally and visually. Telling impactful stories has always been the aim, and now with the power of AI, we’ll be able to tell them in ways never imagined before. This version of Flight isn’t just enhanced—it’s transformed."



Behind this innovation is Crazy Boyz Entertainment, the production house that first brought Flight to audiences, and its visual effects division, Crazy VFX. It was founded by Mohit Chadda, who has a tech background. Over the years, he has built a diverse acting career spanning Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, along with several successful TV appearances.



Whether you're watching it for the first time or reliving the adrenaline, Flight is India’s first AI-enhanced action spectacle. And it’s meant to be seen where it belongs: on the big screen. Flight (AI-Enhanced Version) is being released in theatres nationwide on May 30, 2025, by Cinepolis.