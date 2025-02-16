Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859551https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/india-s-first-superhero-movie-multiverse-manmadhan-to-star-this-actor-2859551.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MULTIVERSE MANMADHAN

India’s First Superhero Movie 'Multiverse Manmadhan' To Star THIS Actor

Nivin Pauly announced his lead role in Multiverse Manmadhan, India’s first multiverse superhero film, directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar, with the project set to be a thrilling, fun ride.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 02:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s First Superhero Movie 'Multiverse Manmadhan' To Star THIS Actor (Image: @nivinpaulyactor/Instagram)

New Delhi: Malayalam star Nivin Pauly on Sunday announced that he will headline "Multiverse Manmadhan", billed as "India's first multiverse superhero movie".

Adithyan Chandrashekar, known for 2023 film "Enkilum Chandrike" and mini series "Average Ambili" (2019), will direct the upcoming project.

"Multiverse Manmadhan" is co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh.

Pauly made the announcement on Instagram as he shared the film's poster.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

"This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie, 'MULTIVERSE MANMADHAN'.

"Can’t wait to see this wild, fun ride come to life on screen! Dadha and Rhesu, your wish is taking flight-just as you both imagined," the "Moothon" actor captioned the post.

Pauly was last seen in "Malayalee from India", a comedy drama directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK