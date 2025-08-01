Advertisement
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025: Homebound Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa To Close Film Festival

Homebound is a deeply stirring and introspective drama following two childhood friends from northern India who aspire to become police officers to escape their circumstances. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025: Homebound Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa To Close Film FestivalPic Courtesy: Collage of images from movie stills

New Delhi: After sweeping the Cannes premiere, Homebound starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor is set to close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 (IFFM). The film earlier this year made its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan shared, “Homebound explores the fragile threads of friendship, ambition, and the emotional cost of breaking free to come into your own.  IFFM has long championed meaningful cinema, and I’m very excited that Homebound is part of that legacy as their closing film.”

About Homebound

Homebound is a deeply stirring and introspective drama following two childhood friends from northern India who aspire to become police officers to escape their circumstances. But as their dream starts to become a reality, their friendship begins to falter. With its evocative narrative and layered performances, the film has emerged as one of the year’s most talked-about Indian features on the global circuit.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "We’re proud to have Homebound close IFFM 2025. Neeraj Ghaywan’s storytelling has always spoken to truth and empathy, and with stellar performances by Ishaan, Vishal and Janhvi, the film promises to leave a lasting impact. IFFM is thrilled to present this cinematic gem to Australian audiences.”

IFFM 2025 will run from August 14 to 24 across Melbourne, featuring a dynamic line-up of screenings, red carpet events, industry panels and the highly anticipated IFFM Awards.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK