New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology. After the 3 minute long first glimpse of the epic tale was unveiled earlier this month - expectations from this two-part cinematic glory is nothing short of being sky-high.

India's Most Expensive Film

Producer Namit Malhotra in his recent interview revealed that real budget costing is nothing less than a staggering Rs 4000 crore - even bigger than many Hollywood classics like Avatar and Avengers.

Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Namit said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."

He added, "We are making the largest film in the world for the greatest story the world should see. I still think it is cheaper than some of the big Hollywood films. I think we are making a bigger film at a lower cost. That Indian in me still believes we are not being irresponsible with money."

Interestingly, Avatar was made a budget of $237 million, while Avengers film costs over $300 million. The third and fourth Avengers films - Infinity War and Endgame - cost over $700 million together, as per Hindustan Times report.

Ramayana Cast and Crew - Full Names and Character details

● Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, a fourth-generation icon of Indian cinema

● Yash, India’s leading pan-India superstar and co-producer, as Ravana

● Sai Pallavi as the beloved Sita

● Sunny Deol, Indian cinema’s enduring action hero, as Hanuman

● Ravie Dubey in a refreshing new role as Lakshman, Rama’s loyal brother

Supporting this powerful cast is an extraordinary crew. For the first time ever, Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman join forces to craft a new cinematic symphony.

'Meet The Ramayana Team'

Hollywood’s top stunt directors— Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa) — are choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons. The visual grandeur of ancient India is being reimagined by renowned production designers Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin, etc) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland, etc), delivering an immersive cinematic experience at an unprecedented scale.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.

FAQs

Q. When is Ramayana releasing?

Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.

Q. Who is playing what in Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as beloved Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.