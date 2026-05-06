Inspector Avinash Season 2: Randeep Hooda forced into a battle far beyond the badge - Trailer out now

Mumbai: The makers of crime thriller 'Inspector Avinash' have finally launched the trailer of season 2. Headlined by Randeep Hooda, this new season promises a relentless, high-stakes battle where the man, the myth, returns to face his toughest fight yet. Riding on the widespread appreciation and strong word-of-mouth from its first season, the show returns bigger, bolder, and more gripping than before. 'Inspector Avinash' is produced by Jio Studios and directed by Neerraj Pathak. The series features a strong ensemble cast including Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

'Inspector Avinash' is set in the volatile landscape of 1990s Uttar Pradesh. The new season raises the intensity as Inspector Avinash Mishra finds himself caught in a storm that is as personal as it is political. With his son implicated in a murder case and his marriage on the brink, Avinash is forced into a battle that goes far beyond the badge.

The trailer unveils a gripping face-off between Avinash and a powerful nexus of crime, politics, and corruption. As crime lord Sheikh and the enigmatic Devi expand a deadly weapons cartel, the lines between ally and enemy begin to blur. Betrayed from within the system, suspended and arrested, Avinash becomes a pawn in a much larger game, one that threatens to destroy everything he stands for.

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Randeep Hooda, who reprises the role of Inspector Avinash, shared, “This season strips Avinash down to his core. He’s not just fighting crime anymore he’s fighting for his family, his truth, and his survival. The scale is bigger, the action is raw, and the emotions run deeper. It’s a much more intense ride.”

Watch the trailer here:

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Mounted on a larger scale, the trailer delivers explosive action, intense confrontations, and emotionally charged moments establishing a world where the stakes are higher, the enemies deadlier, and the cost of justice heavier than ever before.

Being a part of Inspector Avinash Season2 Urvashi Rautela said “Inspector Avinash Season 2 is bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever. Being part of a story packed with action, emotion, and unexpected twists has been an incredible ride. Every scene pushes the intensity to another level. Partnering with JioHotstar for a show of this scale has been amazing, and I can’t wait for audiences to feel the adrenaline and drama we’ve created.”

“Season 2 takes everything that worked in the first season and pushes it into a far more volatile space. Avinash is no longer just up against criminals, he's up against a system that’s collapsing around him. We’ve scaled up the action, but more importantly, we’ve deepened the emotional conflict, because this time, the fight is as personal as it is external," said Director Neerraj Pathak.

Presented by Jio Studios, the series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neerraj Pathak, Gold Mountain Pictures and Krishan Choudhary. This edge-of-the-seat crime drama is directed by Neeraj Pathak and written by Neeraj Pathak, Sanjay Masoom, and Sameer Arora, setting the stage for a powerful continuation of the story. You can watch Inspector Avinash Season 2, streaming May 15, 2026, on JioHotstar.

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