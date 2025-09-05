Inspector Zende Movie Review: A Gripping, Family-Friendly True-Crime Drama Powered By Stellar Performances

Verdict: 4 stars

Zende is a gripping, family-friendly true-crime drama powered by stellar performances and an untold hero’s story

Netflix’s latest offering Zende dives into the riveting world of true crime with a refreshing twist, spotlighting the life of an unsung hero who relentlessly pursued one of the sharpest manipulators of his time. The film shines a light on the untold story of a cop whose bravery and resilience rarely made it to the headlines, but whose impact was undeniable. What unfolds is a gripping tribute to grit and determination, with Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role breathing authenticity into every frame.

At its heart, Zende plays out as a taut cat-and-mouse comic thriller, keeping viewers hooked on the unpredictable chase between justice and deception. Director Chinmay D Mandelkar crafts the narrative with the right balance of suspense and sharp writing, ensuring the audience is always a step behind the action—much like the criminal mastermind being tracked. The nostalgic 80s-90s backdrop, recreated with striking detail, adds another layer of charm, reminding viewers of an era before modern technology made crime-solving easier.

The performances are undoubtedly the film’s strongest suit. Manoj Bajpayee brings his trademark intensity and subtle wit to the role of Inspector Zende, while Jim Sarbh perfectly embodies the calculating, layered antagonist, making their face-offs both cerebral and thrilling. Backed by a solid ensemble—Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, and Girija Oak—the camaraderie and emotional weight feel natural, never forced. Their presence adds warmth and humour to an otherwise tense storyline.

What makes Zende stand apart is its genre fluidity—it blends crime, suspense, and humour seamlessly, without losing emotional resonance. Beyond the thrills, it’s an endearing story of a cop whose wit, resilience, and heart make him instantly relatable. With clean humour and family-friendly storytelling, this is one true-crime film that can be enjoyed in the living room across generations. In the end, Zende is not just about a thrilling pursuit—it’s about celebrating an unsung hero who deserves his moment in the spotlight.