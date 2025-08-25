Inspector Zende TRAILER Out: Manoj Bajpayee To Catch 'Swimsuit Killer' Jim Sarbh In A Hilarious Cop Thriller – WATCH

Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is back in form, but this time to catch an elusive ‘Swimsuit Killer’ played by Jim Sarbh. The trailer of the highly anticipated film Inspector Zende, based on a true story, is finally out, and it promises a high-stakes, intense cat-and-mouse chase between Inspector Zende and Carl Bhojraj. Written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film will skip a theatrical debut and head straight for an OTT release in September.

Inspector Zende Trailer Out

Inspector Zende's trailer promises a quirky, nostalgia-laced thrill ride packed with relentless chases. Manoj Bajpayee steps in as the sharp-witted Inspector Zende, squaring off against Jim Sarbh's charismatic yet elusive Carl Bhojraj in a tense cat-and-mouse game. The high-stakes pursuit spans multiple cities before reaching its climax in Goa, where quick instincts and teamwork set the stage for 'Swimsuit killer' dramatic capture.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read| Manoj Bajpayee & Jim Sarbh’s Inspector Zende Gets Release Date On Netflix – First Poster Unveiled

Manoj Bajpayee On Playing Titular Role In Inspector Zende

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee opens up about playing the titular character in his upcoming cop thriller Inspector Zende.

Talking about his experience, In an interview with IANS, Manoj said: 'What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring.'

He further added: 'Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix.'

About Inspector Zende

Set against the backdrop of 1970s and 80s Mumbai, Manoj Bajpayee steps into the role of Inspector Zende, determined to track down the notorious Swimsuit Killer after his escape from Tihar Jail. Loosely inspired by true events, the story unravels into a gripping saga of grit, determination, and an epic cat-and-mouse chase. Chinmay Mandlekar's film will release on 5 September on Netflix. The film also stars Girija Oak Godbole, Sachin Khedekar, Bhau Kadam,Harish Dudhade among others in supporting roles.