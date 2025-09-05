Inspector Zende X Review: Manoj Bajpayee is back with another cop drama, and fans have already started reacting to the movie on its release. The film is helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar and features Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, and Girija Oak in lead roles.

The story revolves around Bajpayee's character’s mission to catch murderer Carl Bhojraj (a clear reference to Charles Sobhraj). It is based on the real-life cop Madhukar Zende, who caught Charles Sobhraj not once but twice.

The movie is garnering positive reviews on X for Manoj Bajpayee's performance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About Playing Inspector Zende, Says 'Dive Into A World That’s As Gritty As...'

Inspector Zende X Review:

"Another unsung hero’s role played brilliantly by @BajpayeeManoj and you must know that man #InspectorZende who had arrested #CharlesShobhraj 2 times.. good to watch on @NetflixIndia — funny, comic but a real tribute to a deserving hero," a user wrote, praising the movie.

Inspector Zende is like your best friend telling a family ghoul story—with punchlines. It’s a witty, well-paced police comedy-thriller, built around a hero who never sought or fame. My Rating-:3.7/5 Stars (A Gripping Comedy Thriller) Do watch it on @NetflixIndia & @netflix.. pic.twitter.com/CutznihiYa — STat. Advait Akash Shah (@advait_akash) September 5, 2025

A viewer said, "#ManojBajpayee embodies a real-life hero in #InspectorZende. He plays Inspector Madhukar Zende, famed for capturing serial killer Charles Sobhraj twice."

"Inspector Zende is like your best friend telling a family ghoul story — with punchlines. It’s a witty, well-paced police comedy-thriller, built around a hero who never sought fame.

My Rating: 3.7/5 Stars (A Gripping Comedy-Thriller). Do watch it on @NetflixIndia & @netflix," another comment read.

Another social media user called it gripping, saying, "Inspector Zende is a gripping thriller where Manoj Bajpayee bhaiya delivers a powerful and unforgettable performance. Director Chinmaykar’s sharp storytelling keeps the audience hooked from start to finish. Producer Om Raut ji deserves full credit for backing such a film."

Written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the movie features Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Zende and Jim Sarbh as Carl.