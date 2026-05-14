International Day of Families 2026: 7 feel-good family movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs

International Day of Families 2026: Families play a major role in the development of a person and the society on the whole. They shape values, emotional well-being and uphold cultural traditions. Every year, on May 15, International Day of Families is observed across the world. It celebrates the role of families in building healthy societies and strong communities.

Our family is the one we can rely on in times of need. The theme for this year is 'Families, Inequalities and Child Wellbeing.' As we celebrate International Day of Families 2026 tomorrow, here are 7 feel-good family movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms. These movies are perfect for a cozy party.

The Wild Robot

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'The Wild Robot' is an animated masterpiece that highlights the love and power of a mother. It shows how even a machine that should be uncapable of love and care, adopts an orphaned gosling. It is an absolute tearjerker and highlights the importance of family and unconditional love. You can watch 'The Wild Robot' on Netflix.

Coco

'Coco' is an awardwinning and vibrant film that explores family heritage, bonds, and the power of love. Kids will simply adore the music and the characters. It shows a boy's journey to the Land of the Dead. You can watch 'Coco' on JioHotstar.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair' follows the journey of the iconic family. It shows the chaotic, hilariously imperfect, yet deeply human bonds of a modern family. You can watch 'Malcolm in the Middle' on JioHotstar.

Paddington in Peru

The third installment, 'Paddington in Peru,' follows the journey of the most-adored bear as he travels back to Peru. It is a funny and truly feel-good movie that kids and adults can watch together. You can watch 'Paddington in Peru' on Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias

'Sweet Magnolias' highlights the role of friendship in life. It also shows parenting hurdles. This series is a comforting, low-stakes drama that older kids and parents will love. You can watch the latest seasons of 'Sweet Magnolias' on Netflix.

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Freakier Friday

The chaotic mother-daughter duo returns in 'Freakier Friday'. This time, they navigate a body-swap twist involving a modern blended family. 'Freakier Friday' is the perfect combination of comedy and nostalgia and will definietly be loved by both parents and kids alike. You can watch 'Freakier Friday' on JioHotstar.

Anne with an E

'Anne with an E' is a beautifully shot Canadian drama series. It is a reimagining of Anne of Green Gables. It celebrates the power and love of family. This is perfect for families looking for an inspiring and emotional journey. You can watch 'Anne with an E' on Netflix.

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