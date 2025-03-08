On International Women’s Day, it’s important to celebrate the incredible contributions of women in every field, including cinema. Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been at the forefront, portraying characters that break stereotypes and redefine resilience, power, and strength. Their diverse roles showcase strong women who challenge norms, inspire audiences, and amplify female voices in Indian cinema.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has consistently proved her versatility with roles that explore depth and complexity. From her breakout role in Highway (2014) to her gripping performance as an Indian spy in Raazi (2018), Alia has embodied courage, vulnerability, and emotional power. Her portrayal of the iconic character Gangubai Kathiawadi in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) further cemented her as one of the most compelling actresses in Indian cinema, bringing a sex worker-turned-mafia queen to life with unmatched emotional depth. In Jigra (2023), Alia took on the role of a fierce sister fighting to rescue her brother from a foreign prison, showcasing her ability to portray resilience and determination.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has embraced roles that highlight courage and resilience, particularly in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), where she portrayed India’s first female Air Force officer in a combat zone. She continued this journey with Mili (2023), a survival thriller, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024), where she portrayed a passionate woman pursuing her dreams despite obstacles. Through these characters, Janhvi has portrayed the strength of women who refuse to give up, no matter the odds stacked against them.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s filmography has seen her evolve from portraying free-spirited women to characters of immense emotional strength. In Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), she played an independent woman breaking traditional norms, while in Mimi (2021), she took on a transformative role as a surrogate mother, navigating societal expectations with courage. Her role in Ganapath (2023) further cemented her versatility, showcasing her in an action-packed avatar. Kriti’s commitment to roles that present modern women who challenge conventions is a testament to her strength and range as an actress.

Bhumi Pednekar

Known for tackling socially relevant topics, Bhumi Pednekar has built a career around empowering women through her roles. In Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), she defied beauty standards with her portrayal of an overweight woman. In Saand Ki Aankh (2019), Bhumi brought to life the story of one of India’s oldest sharpshooters, breaking gender and age stereotypes. With films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Bala (2019), Bhumi has continued to shine a light on real-life issues faced by women, advocating for change and social progress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for taking on roles that empower women and defy traditional gender expectations. In Oh! Baby (2019), she played a woman embarking on a journey of self-discovery in an unconventional way. Her role as Raji in The Family Man 2 (2021) was a standout, showcasing her intensity as a Tamil rebel fighter. In Yashoda (2022), Samantha portrayed a surrogate mother trapped in a web of deceit, displaying remarkable strength and resilience. Her performances continue to inspire audiences, solidifying her as one of the most powerful actresses in Indian cinema today.

These five talented actresses—Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu—are helping reshape the portrayal of women in Indian cinema, creating characters that not only entertain but also challenge societal norms and inspire generations to come.