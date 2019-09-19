Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' release date locked

New Delhi: An actor par excellence, Irrfan Khan will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan's 'Angrezi Medium'. The film is special in many ways—Irrfan, who battled cancer and took a break from arclights is currently in recovery mode and this will be his comeback movie post-treatment.

Also, 'Angrezi Medium' will bring together Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together for the first time ever on-screen. So, there's excitement amongst fans regarding this unusual pairing.

The makers have finally announced the release date of the movie. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared it on Twitter. #Xclusiv: Dinesh Vijan announces release date of next two films...

⭐ #AngreziMedium: 20 March 2020. Stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan. Homi Adajania directs.

⭐ #RoohiAfza: 17 April 2020. Stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma. Hardik Mehta directs.

The movie will hit the screens on March 20, 2020, and is directed by Homi Adajania.

Irrfan underwent treatment in London for a rare form of cancer—Neuro Endocrine Tumour. He is now recovering well and is ready to be back on the silver screens.

'Angrezi Medium' also stars Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan. It is the sequel to superhit 2017 release 'Hindi Medium'.