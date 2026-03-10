Advertisement
ANEET PADDA

Is Aneet Padda set to portray Madhubala on screen? Here’s the truth behind the reports

Several media outlets and social media posts recently claimed that Aneet Padda had been finalised for the role of Madhubala. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Is Aneet Padda set to portray Madhubala on screen? Here’s the truth behind the reports(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Aneet Padda who became a heartthrob after her debut in Saiyaara, has been grabbing headlines in recent days after reports and speculations stated that she has been cast to play Madhubala in an upcoming biopic.

Several social media posts claimed that the actor is set to play screen icon Madhubala in an upcoming biopic, reportedly replacing Kiara Advani.

However, Yash Raj Films' talent wing has put an end to all these speculations.

Earlier, reports suggested that Kiara Advani was roped in for the film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was backing it. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side.

Reports Of Aneet Padda Headlining Madhubala Biopic Called ‘Baseless’

 However, industry sources have now firmly dismissed these claims.

An industry source clarified that the reports linking Aneet Padda to a Madhubala biopic are completely unfounded. “There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Aneet Padda being cast in a Madhubala biopic. The claims are completely baseless,” the source said.

However, the source repeated that the current reports linking Aneet Padda with the project are purely speculative and that no such development is currently underway.

Aneet Padda Is Confirmed To Star In Shakti Shalini

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is confirmed to appear in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s Shakti Shalini, which is part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s expanding universe.

The title announcement teaser of the film was released along with Thamma, which featued Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Shakti Shalini is slated for release on December 24, 2026.

Aneet stepped into the acting world with director Nitya Mehra’s Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024). However, she rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday.

She will next be seen in the courtroom drama Nyaya, in which she once again reunites with Nitya Mehra. Nyaya will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

Who Was Madhubala?

In the past few years, several filmmakers have expressed interest in making a movie on Madhubala. She was a superstar who began her career from a child artiste and turned into one of the most celebrated film stars during her 22-year career.

She starred in several black-and-white classics of the late 1950s and early 1960s, including Mughal-e-Azam, Mahal, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mr. & Mrs. '55, Barsaat Ki Raat, Howrah Bridge, and Kala Pani.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

