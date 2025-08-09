Is Baaghi 4 Teaser Dropping Soon? Tiger Shroff Sparks Fan Frenzy With Mysterious '11.1.11' Post

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff has stirred excitement among fans once again with a cryptic Instagram post, hinting at an imminent announcement for his much-awaited action-thriller Baaghi 4. The actor shared a poster featuring the number "4" prominently, with the mysterious text "11.1.11" layered over it.

Fans Decode the Tease

Accompanying the poster, Tiger wrote, “Get Ready To 11th,” without offering any further explanation. While the post left many intrigued, fans were quick to speculate in the comments. One user wrote, “Finally 11 August 1:11pm,” while another guessed, “Baaghi 4 teaser.” A third added, “11.01.11… means?” to which others responded, “It means the teaser will be released on August 11, 2025 at 1:11 p.m.”

Apology for the Wait

Earlier, Shroff had addressed fans eagerly awaiting Baaghi 4, writing, “Dear army, im so sorry to keep you all waiting. Ive been seeing your messages and posts everyday and trust me im as excited to share this with you at the earliest! I promise you its worth the wait! giving you an official update soon on the first promo. Expect the unexpected!”

Film Status and Franchise Legacy

Although the plot of Baaghi 4 is still under wraps, Tiger recently confirmed that filming has been completed and the movie is currently in post-production. He also expressed gratitude for fan support, especially for their creative poster designs: “Love all these posters you guys are making, thank you so much.”

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016 with Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and has since become a prominent name in Indian action cinema. Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020), both directed by Ahmed Khan, feature stars like Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Manoj Bajpayee.