Is Dhurandhar 3 set to release on June 14, 2026? Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence on viral claims

New Delhi: The Dhurandhar franchise has witnessed phenomenal box office success. The first film, released on December 5, 2025, emerged as an all-time blockbuster, earning over Rs 761 crore worldwide during its opening weekend.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026, has continued the momentum, crossing the Rs 500 crore net mark and solidifying its blockbuster status.

Viral posts spark Dhurandhar 3 buzz

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Amid the sequel’s success, several viral social media posts claimed that the end-credit slate of Dhurandhar 2 hinted at a third instalment titled Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter, scheduled for release on June 14, 2026.

These claims quickly gained traction online, with many fans believing the reports and speculating about the next chapter in the franchise.

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Mukesh Chhabra shuts down speculation

Putting all speculation to rest, casting director Mukesh Chhabra addressed the rumours in an exclusive conversation with Zoom. He revealed that his phone had been constantly buzzing with queries since the rumours began circulating online.

Chhabra clearly stated that there are currently no plans in place for Dhurandhar 3 and urged fans not to fall for unverified reports.

“Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bohot sare rumours hai,” Chhabra said, adding that he would personally address any confirmed updates on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

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Earlier rumours also proven false

Even before the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, misleading posts had circulated online suggesting that the story would continue in a third instalment titled Dhurandhar: Mayhem, with a June release date.

No Official Confirmation

Despite the ongoing buzz, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding a third instalment. While the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has naturally led to heightened expectations, the team has clarified that no such project is currently in development.

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About the Dhurandhar franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar series follows the journey of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh.

The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and several others, contributing to the film’s large-scale narrative and strong performances.