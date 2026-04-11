Is ‘Jab We Met 2’ on the cards? Imtiaz Ali opens up on sequel plans, says ‘some things are......’

New Delhi: Did Aditya and Geet live their happily ever after, or did things not go right for them? Every Jab We Met fan must have had this thought at least once.

Now, the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali, has revealed whether fans of the Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer will get a sequel.

During a conversation on The Right Angle, the filmmaker revealed that he has no plans for Jab We Met 2, or even Tamasha 2.

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The Tamasha director reflected that even Love Aaj Kal 2 did not work out, and that some things are better left untouched.

He added, “I do keep hearing about it. To those who ask me about them, I say, ‘Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi na, voh toh itni achhi nahi gayi’,” pointing out that sequels do not automatically guarantee love or success.

The director further said, “I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will. But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I will. Some things are best left untouched.”

He also explained that he does not approach filmmaking from a calculated standpoint.

Speaking about his process, he said, “I don't want to start from a point of view of ‘this is a money-making plan, like a professional move’. Good films cannot be made that way. They have to come from a point, ‘Oh, this is a nice story. I want to be in this world’.”

Imtiaz Ali Work Front

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali’s next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film follows an emotional story of love and longing.

The director is known for films that have gone on to become cult classics, including Jab We Met (2007), Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015), and the recent biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila (2024).