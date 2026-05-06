Is Spirit postponed? Makers break silence on Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer amid Eid box office clash buzz

The makers of Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, have confirmed that the film will hit theatres on March 5, 2027, coinciding with the Eid weekend.

Big Eid Clash on the Cards

The announcement sets the stage for a major box office clash, as an upcoming film starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is also expected to release during the same festive period. While the exact release date of the Salman-Nayanthara project has not yet been revealed, both films are likely to compete during the lucrative holiday weekend.

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No Postponement, Clarify Makers

Amid earlier reports suggesting a possible delay to avoid the clash, the producers of Spirit have dismissed all speculation. They confirmed that the film is not postponed and remains firmly on track for its planned release date.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the update on social media, emphasising that there is “absolutely no postponement whatsoever” and that the film will release worldwide as scheduled. He wrote, "PRABHAS - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA - BHUSHAN KUMAR: 'SPIRIT' NOT POSTPONED... The makers of #Spirit have officially clarified that the film is progressing exactly as planned and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 5 March 2027. There is absolutely NO postponement whatsoever."

PRABHAS - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA - BHUSHAN KUMAR: 'SPIRIT' NOT POSTPONED... The makers of #Spirit have officially clarified that the film is progressing exactly as planned and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 5 March 2027.



There is absolutely NO postponement whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/i0LxI1D6c0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2026

Large-Scale Pan-World Project

Mounted on a grand scale, Spirit is progressing as planned, according to the production team. The film is envisioned as a pan-world entertainer, set to release in eight languages, aiming to reach a global audience.

The project also marks a reunion between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and T-Series following their successful collaboration on Animal (2023).

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Cast and Crew Details

In addition to Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the film features Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai in key roles.

Spirit is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

With the makers reiterating that everything is on schedule, Spirit remains locked for its March 5, 2027, theatrical release, setting up one of the most anticipated box office showdowns of the year.