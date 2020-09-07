Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' gets a release date - Details here

Mumbai: Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's 'Khaali Peeli' will be released on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced on Monday.

Ali, who is producing the film, shared the news on Twitter.

"Akkhi country jis mad ride ke peeche padi hai, woh aa rahi hai 2nd October ko! Toh public ready ho jao, #KhaaliPeeli ke liye (The mad ride, the whole country is after, is arriving on October 2. So public be ready for ?Khaali Peeli'), arriving exclusively on Zee Plex Official," the filmmaker tweeted.

Ishaan and Ananya also posted the release date on their respective Instagram accounts.

Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, "Khaali Peeli" is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl".

Ali, best known for directing blockbusters such as "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat", has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce the film.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, but was put on hold after the cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teaser of the film was released recently and received positive reviews