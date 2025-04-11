Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer 'Homebound' To Premiere At Cannes 2025

New Delhi: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is all set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It has officially been selected for the 2025 lineup, and the buzz is already building. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Visha Jethwa in lead roles.

For Ishaan, Homebound is another step in a career that’s quickly gaining international momentum—fresh off his Hollywood debut in The Perfect Couple and now headlining a film that’s headed to one of cinema’s most revered platforms.

This marks a special moment for Ishaan and team. While Ghaywan returns to Cannes after leaving a lasting impression with his debut film Masaan.

An elated Karan Johar also expressed his happiness over the official selection of his home production ‘Homebound’ in the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival. KJo took to his Instagram recently, and shared an array of pictures. He also penned a long note in the caption, expressing his gratitude to the film’s team. He wrote, “HOMEBOUND, our soulful story directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been selected for the illustrious Festival De Cannes! This moment is a testament to the power of Indian cinema, showcasing our unique stories, talents, and perspectives to the world! I will not deny that I always wished for one of our films to reach this prestigious global platform”.

Cannes 2025

The Cannes slate this year features an impressive mix of global talent and fresh stories. Homebound will screen alongside Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut Eleanor the Great, The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo by Diego Céspedes, My Father’s Shadow by Akinola Davies Jr., and Urchin by Harris Dickinson, among others.

Also part of this year’s selection are Meteors (Hubert Charuel), A Pale View of Hills (Kei Ishikawa), Pillion (Harry Lighton), Aisha Can’t Fly Away (Morad Mostafa), Once Upon a Time in Gaza (Arab and Tarzan Nasser), and more.