Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2891768https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ishaan-khatter-janhvi-kapoors-homebound-gets-martin-scorsese-s-backing-ahead-of-cannes-2025-premiere-2891768.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
HOMEBOUND

Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound Gets Martin Scorsese’s Backing Ahead Of Cannes 2025 Premiere

Scorsese backs Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, praising it as a powerful addition to Indian cinema as the film heads to Cannes 2025’s Un Certain Regard section.

|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 11:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound Gets Martin Scorsese’s Backing Ahead Of Cannes 2025 Premiere (Image: @karanjohar/Instagram)

Mumbai: Ahead of the Cannes premiere of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Homebound', legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on board as executive producer of the film.

Sharing the update, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_ , a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj's remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound's powerful story with audiences around the world!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the official note shared by Karan Johar, Martin Scorsese praised 'Homebound'.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, 'Homebound' will be screened in the 'Un Certain Regard' section at Cannes 2025.

For Ghaywan, this is a special return, as his film, Masaan, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal, was also screened at Cannes and won awards in the same category back in 2015.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK