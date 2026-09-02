/Ishaan Khatter teases The Royals Season 2? Horse-riding post sparks Aviraaj Singh comeback buzz

New Delhi: Bollywood heart-throb Ishaan Khatter never shies away from teasing his loving fans by sharing drool-worthy pictures and videos. And now, the handsome hunk may have just dropped an unofficial tease for The Royals Season 2, without saying a word.
Ishaan recently posted a video of himself horse riding on Instagram, accompanied simply by a shushing face emoji. On its own, it could be a glimpse into his riding routine. But with The Royals returning for a second season, the post has sparked speculation about whether Ishaan is already preparing to step back into the world of Aviraaj Singh.
With details around The Royals Season 2 still largely under wraps, could this be Ishaan quietly teasing what is coming next? Is Aviraaj Singh officially getting back in the saddle? Have a look at the post here:
On the work front for Ishaan Khatter, the actor will be next seen in the fun-filled comic caper titled 'Jugaadu'.
Taking to his Instagram, Ishaan shared his first look from the film and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU - My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon."
'Jugaadu' also marks a significant crossover moment, as popular Punjabi actress Tania makes her Hindi film debut with the project. The mahurat ceremony was held on April 30, 2026, in Mumbai, setting the tone for a spirited production, with the first schedule slated to begin in Punjab later this month.
The film boasts a robust ensemble including Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal, and veteran Nirmal Rishi.
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