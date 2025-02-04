Advertisement
NAADANIYAAN

'Ishq Mein' From Nadaaniyan: Khushi Kapoor And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Chemistry Enchants In New Romantic Track

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's on-screen chemistry in the song Ishq Mein from Nadaaniyan has captured hearts, setting the stage for their much-awaited OTT debut.

New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan captivate audiences with their enchanting chemistry in the latest track, Ishq Mein, from the upcoming OTT series Nadaaniyan. The duo’s fresh pairing has already begun making waves, and their romantic moments in the song are nothing short of mesmerizing.

Ishq Mein is the first collaboration between Kapoor and Ali Khan, and fans have quickly fallen for their warm and effortless chemistry. The song beautifully captures the innocence of young love, and viewers are praising the duo’s screen presence. Within hours of its release, Ishq Mein has been showered with adoration on social media, setting a high bar for the series. This overwhelming reception has only increased anticipation for Nadaaniyan, with audiences eagerly awaiting its OTT premiere, though the release date is yet to be announced.

While Kapoor’s magical presence continues to shine in Nadaaniyan, she is also gaining attention for her upcoming Bollywood project, Loveyapa. The actress is already making a name for herself with her emotional depth and striking screen presence, leaving an impression with her ability to connect with viewers. Kapoor’s relentless pursuit of perfection in every scene further solidifies her as one of the most promising newcomers in the industry.

Though Khushi hails from a family with deep roots in cinema, she is carving her own path through hard work and dedication. Fans will soon see her on the big screen alongside Junaid Khan in Loveyapa, a romantic drama directed by Advait Chandan. The film, set for a February 7 release, marks her big-screen debut and promises to be a stepping stone in Kapoor's rapidly growing career.

