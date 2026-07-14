/Ishqnama trailer out: Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa’s film unveils love story defying borders

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer for the Punjabi period romance Ishqnama has officially been unveiled, promising an epic tale where love becomes an act of rebellion against borders and destiny. Directed by acclaimed music video director Arvvindr S. Khaira in his feature film debut, the movie stars Jai Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill, and Saurabh Sachdeva. The film is slated for a major worldwide release across India, Canada, and the UK on July 24, 2026.
Inspired by an extraordinary true story and adapted from the acclaimed book Hind Pak Bordernama, the narrative of Ishqnama unfolds between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The film follows the poignant romance between Nimma, a young Sikh poet from Indian Punjab, and Naseema, a Muslim girl from Pakistani Punjab, whose love dares to survive the deep-seated scars left behind by Partition.
Adding to the film's extraordinary nature, the real-life poet Nimma is still alive and residing in India, while efforts are currently underway to trace Naseema, who is believed to have later relocated to England. The newly released trailer offers sweeping visuals, emotionally charged performances, and a soul-stirring musical score composed by B Praak with lyrics by Jaani.
Reflecting on the emotional weight of the project, director Arvvindr S. Khaira shared his transition from music videos to the silver screen, noting that some stories refuse to be contained by a four-minute song. "They demand a bigger canvas," Khaira stated. "Ishqnama is that story. It is the raw reality of Nimma and Nasima, whose love rewrote history."
For lead actress Shehnaaz Gill, stepping into the shoes of Naseema proved to be a transformative milestone in her acting career.
"As an actor, playing Naseema feels like a new birth to me. The biggest blessing in an artist's life is dealing with something that challenges them; I'm so grateful that I got to do that with Ishqnama. It shook me out of my comfort zone. This is a larger-than-life old-school romance that paints love as a revolution," says Shehnaaz Gill.
The trailer launch in Punjab held deep personal significance for lead actor Jai Randhawa, who portrays Nimma. Randhawa expressed immense gratitude to the local audience, noting that there could not have been a more meaningful place to introduce the film to the world.
"The story of this film goes beyond romance to explore sacrifice, longing, destiny, and the choices that define us. In many ways, bringing Nimma to life is my humble way of thanking the audience that has stood by me through every phase of my journey. Whatever I am today is because of their faith and love," notes Jai Randhawa
Produced by Sourabh Rana, Ishqnama combines a powerful historical backdrop with a stellar ensemble cast, setting the stage for one of the most talked-about Punjabi cinematic releases of 2026.
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