'It’s A People’s Film': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Addresses Nation On The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has once again stirred public discourse with the announcement of his upcoming film, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter. Known for tackling hard-hitting truths, Agnihotri addressed the nation through a social media video, offering a glimpse into the film’s premise and inviting citizens to contribute to its research.

Describing the film as a “people’s film,” Agnihotri called for public inputs, especially concerning Direct Action Day—a key historical moment central to the narrative. He revealed that this project marks the culmination of a four-year journey that began with Bengal Sinister, a political research initiative focused on genocide.

In the video, Agnihotri poses a provocative question: "Is Bengal going to become another Kashmir?"—suggesting the film will serve as both a warning and a wake-up call. Alongside actress-producer Pallavi Joshi and their team, Agnihotri has carried out extensive fieldwork, documenting testimonies from Bengal residents—some nearing a century in age—and analysing archival materials including books and newspaper reports.

In his caption accompanying the video, the filmmaker wrote:

“ATTENTION:

We are crowdsourcing research for our upcoming film on Bengal.

If you want to contribute in the making of history, this is your chance.

I’ve asked an important question at the end, watch till the end and please answer.

And don’t forget to share.”

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions.