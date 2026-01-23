Advertisement
'It’s a very nostalgic and emotional experience': Suniel Shetty on Border 2 and son Ahan’s debut

“It’s a very nostalgic and emotional experience,” says Suniel Shetty as Border 2 releases, marking son Ahan Shetty’s Bollywood debut.

Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
'It’s a very nostalgic and emotional experience': Suniel Shetty on Border 2 and son Ahan’s debut(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most anticipated war dramas, Border 2, hits theatres today, and its release is special for more than one reason.

The film not only brings back the world of Border on the big screen but also marks the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suniel Shetty. As moviegoers are all set to watch the second instalment of the patriotic drama, emotions seem to be running high in the Shetty household.

Suniel Shetty, who became a household name after playing BSF officer Bhairav Singh in the original Border, said he is experiencing this moment as both an actor and a father. For him, the day is filled with memories of the first film and hope for his son's future. He described the release as feeling "nostalgic" and "emotional," especially because Border was such a turning point in his own career.

Also Read | Border 2 movie review LIVE: Sunny Deol floors critics, fans call him 'Hindustan ka asli king'!

While talking to ANI, Suniel first spoke about how the day brings back old memories and how he feels both "excited" and a little "nervous" for his son Ahan.

"It's a very nostalgic and emotional experience today, and the day itself is emotional. Border, you know, started with all of us, Sunny Pa, Akshaye, and now it's the second one. I'm excited for Ahan, excited because he's in the right hands. The story is written by Nidhi Dutta, and with a strong producer like T-Series, along with Sunny, Varun, and Diljit all working together, I think Ahan is in safe hands," he said.

"If everything works out, it'll be very beneficial for him. It's important to love the work you do. But from a success perspective, I believe we're safe, and it's a good film. After Dhurandhar, it's a boost for patriotism and rooted cinema. So, I'm nervous, but also happy," he added.

Suniel also spoke about the power of the uniform and how wearing it changes an actor from within.

Also Read | Border 2 Exclusive: Isha Koppikar feels 'every generation needs to experience', picks her favourite character from OG 'Border'

He said, "I think the feeling is different. For an actor, when the makeup is done, you feel ready for the camera. And when you wear the uniform, you know you're emotionally fully charged. The EV battery of emotions, I'd say--our emotional vehicle is fully charged. And you don't perform there. You don't act there. It is you."

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and brings back Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force come together to fight as one.

The film is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. 

