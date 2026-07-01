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  • /'It’s been 19 years of carrying Shivam with me': Emraan Hashmi reflects on Awarapan 2 comeback

'It’s been 19 years of carrying Shivam with me': Emraan Hashmi reflects on Awarapan 2 comeback

The teaser of Awarapan 2 has excited fans as Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, nearly two decades after the original film. The actor thanked fans for their love, while the sequel promises to continue the story with a new chapter ahead of its August 14, 2026 release.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
'It’s been 19 years of carrying Shivam with me': Emraan Hashmi reflects on Awarapan 2 comeback
Image Credit: ANI

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