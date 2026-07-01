/'It’s been 19 years of carrying Shivam with me': Emraan Hashmi reflects on Awarapan 2 comeback

Mumbai: The teaser of 'Awarapan 2' has brought back memories of the 2007 cult film, with fans welcoming the return of Emraan Hashmi's character Shivam Pandit.
Soon after the teaser was released, social media was filled with reactions from fans who said they were excited to see the story continue nearly two decades later.
After receiving the warm response, Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank fans for their love and support. Sharing a collage featuring his look from the OG 'Awarapan' and his appearance in the sequel, the actor spoke about what the film and the character mean to him.
In his note, Emraan wrote, "Awarapan has never been just a film for me: it's been 19 years of carrying Shivam with me, wherever I went."
Thanking fans for standing by the film over the years, he further added, "Thank you for rooting for him, for this grand and loving welcome, and for opening your hearts to everyone who's joined the journey since. Watching this family grow with you has been the best part of all of this. #Awarapan2."
Take a look
The one-minute-and-forty-five-second teaser opens with Emraan riding a bike as his character says, "Kuch logon ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti, unki kahani, dusro ke liye likhi jaati hai." The teaser also shows him paying tribute to Aaliyah Hamid, the character played by Shriya Saran in the 2007 film. As a new version of the popular song 'Toh Phir Aao' plays in the background, Emraan's character says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera." Fans also get a glimpse of actors Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and other members of the cast.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Awarapan 2' will continue the story of Shivam Pandit while bringing a new chapter to the franchise.
The original 'Awarapan,' directed by Mohit Suri, was released on June 29, 2007. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, the film did not perform well at the box office upon release but gradually went on to earn a strong cult following among fans. Its music, especially tracks like 'Toh Phir Aao,' continues to remain popular and is still widely played in cars, at parties, and on playlists even years later.
The story of the first film follows Shivam Pandit, a contract killer who is asked to keep an eye on his boss's mistress. After learning that she is a victim of sex trafficking, he decides to help reunite her with the man she loves.'Awarapan 2' is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.
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