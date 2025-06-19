It’s Official! Mrunal Thakur Is The Leading Lady Of 'Son Of Sardaar 2'- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Mrunal Thakur treated her fans with a special announcement, revealing that she is headlining 'Son of Sardaar 2' as the leading lady. The actress took to her social media handle to share her photo with a clapboard, mentioning the details of the shoot. She accompanied the photo with a simple caption, 'SCENE 49, SHOT 5, TAKE 1 - ACTION!'.

A closer look at the clapboard reveals a date from last year, confirming that the actress had begun shooting in 2024! The revelation instantly sparked buzz among moviegoers. As the post went viral, fans were quick to react with excitement. 'Can’t wait to see Mrunal Thakur explore a new genre in SoS2. '

Take A Look At The Post:

Mrunal's new journey has sparked excitement among her fans who have long-admired her screen presence and her ability to make film choices that leave an impact, and pick roles that connect with the audience.

Fans are excited to see her chemistry alongside Ajay Devgn, who had headlined the first installment.

Considering that the first installment had tickled the audience's funny bones with hilarious and lighthearted jokes, with a smooth blend of love and action, the audiences are expecting a rollercoaster of breezy drama all over again.

Son of Sardaar 2 boasts a vibrant ensemble cast including Chunky Panday, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, and Roshni Walia among others.

While the remaining details of the film are yet to be unveiled, Son of Sardaar 2 is being directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Devgn Films and comes nearly 12 years after the original.

With Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur leading the cast, audiences can expect a double scoop of laughter and a triple treat of entertainment!