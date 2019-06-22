close

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It's official! Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha—Deets inside

Laal Singh Chaddha will be helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated for Christmas 2020 release

New Delhi: Reports of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan starring opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had been doing rounds for quite some time now. Fans were excited to hear this piece of news but a confirmation was still awaited.

Much to the fan's delight, Kareena and Aamir are indeed joining forces for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan in #LaalSinghChaddha... Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump... Directed by Advait Chandan... Written by Atul Kulkarni... Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions... #Christmas 2020 release.”

The film will be helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated for Christmas 2020 release

Aamir's latest outing 'Thugs of Hindostan' was a box office disaster in spite of having some prominent faces of the industry on board.

Coming to Kareena, she is awaiting the release of 'Good News' with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

Kareena Kapoor KhanAamir khanlaal singh chaddha
