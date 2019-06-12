close

It's official! Riteish Deshmukh to star in 'Baaghi 3' along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor—Deets inside

The latest development regarding 'Baaghi 3' is Riteish Deshmukh joining the cast.

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' is high on the buzzword and fans are excited for the film already. The film has Shraddha Kapoor playing the female lead and will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The latest development regarding 'Baaghi 3' is Riteish Deshmukh joining the cast.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... Riteish Deshmukh joins #Baaghi3... Stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Ahmed Khan... #Baaghi3 is Riteish's sixth film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.”

The previous 'Baaghi' and 'Baaghi 2' did wonders at the box office. The first part had Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead while Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani starred as the leading lady in second. 

With Riteish Deshmukh joining the cast for the third installment of the franchise, expectations are bound to go up a notch! We can't help but wonder about Deshmukh's role, the details of which are being kept under wraps for now.

