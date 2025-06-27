Iulia Vantur Makes Debut With ‘Echoes Of Us’, Film Selected For Multiple International Festivals

New Delhi: Iulia Vantur to mark her acting debut with the upcoming short film, Echoes of Us. Recently, the makers of the film released the trailer, Starring alongside Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz,

Speaking about making her acting debut, Iulia Vantur says, "I am immensely glad to enter into the acting space with Echoes of Us, and I feel humbled to play a role that connects with me and speaks to my heart. It was an incredible pleasure to work alongside the kind Deepak Tijori and under the guidance of our director Joe Rajan. I am also a bit nervous and equally excited for this movie and I can't wait for the viewers to watch this piece of our hardwork."

Directed by Joe Rajan, the film is poised to be a cross-cultural cinematic experience. Echoes of Us is said to revolve around themes of emotional connection, memory, and personal transformation. Looking forward to making an impactful debut, Iulia Vantur plays a pivotal role alongside actors who bring an international appeal to the film's engaging narrative.

Echoes of Us is making waves at multiple prestigious international film festivals. The film has earned nominations in key categories, including Best Actor/Actress, Best Film, Best Director, and Best Cinematography, earning widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. The film has received an honourable mention at 14th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival - 2025, has been officially selected at Global Indie Filmmaker Awards - 2025, Independent Shorts Awards - 2025, Love & Hope International Film Festival 2025 and more.