JAAT 2 Announced, Sunny Deol To Return In A Fierce Avatar For His New Mission

New Delhi: After the massive success of JAAT starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher, and Regena Cassandrra, the makers have now announced its sequel. The film directed by Gopichand Malineni, received a warm reception by fans and critics alike.

JAAT 2 will be jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, promising to be an even more thrilling and action-packed experience.

Sunny Deol returns as he's onto a new mission, fiercer than ever, ready to take the audience on another unforgettable journey.

Stay tuned for more updates on the cast, crew, and release date.