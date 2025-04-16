New Delhi: Bollywood heavyweight Sunny Deol's first Pan-India release JAAT impressed his fans upon hitting the theatres. Directed by filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, the film got an initial positive word of mouth publicity, pushing the crowd at the ticket counters.

JAAT Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, a box-office trade website, JAAT has earned Rs 71.25 crore worldwide in six days and entered the Rs 50 crore club in India. It has raked in Rs 52.50 crore net and Rs 63.15 crore gross in India in six days.

Jaat has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, racing past Shahid Kapoor’s Deva’s lifetime collection of Rs 55.8 crore.

Sunny Deol's last release Gadar 2 had minted Rs 40 crore on opening day in India back in 2023. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Sikandar earned Rs 26 crore on its opening day, March 30 this year.

JAAT features a powerhouse cast including Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience with stunning action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.