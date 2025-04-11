New Delhi: JAAT starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh opened in theatres on Thursday, getting a massive thumbs up from fans. Directed by filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, JAAT's positive word of mouth publicity will surely help up the figures at the ticket counters over the weekend. On the opening day, the action film has minted Rs 9.62 crore.

Jaat Day 1 box office collection

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the figures with a note to explain the low opening. He wrote: #Jaat picked up momentum with each passing hour – exceeding industry expectations that had pegged its Thursday opening at around ₹ 7 cr.

Released on a Thursday to coincide with the partial #MahavirJayanti holiday, #Jaat recorded low advance bookings – primarily because ticket sales only opened a day earlier, on Wednesday.

However, strong spot bookings, particularly in mass belts, turned the tide... While urban centres reported low occupancy, #Jaat witnessed excellent footfalls across single screens in mass circuits.

There's potential for single screens to perform much better, and if multiplexes *beyond the metros* also come on board, #Jaat could be well on its way to a strong lifetime total.

A decline on Friday cannot be ruled out [working day], but the #Baisakhi weekend is expected to boost footfalls significantly on Saturday and Sunday.

With Monday also being a holiday [#AmbedkarJayanti], it's important for #Jaat to post a healthy score over the extended weekend.

#Jaat [Week 1] Thu ₹ 9.62 cr.

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

Released on a Thursday to coincide with the partial #MahavirJayanti holiday, #Jaat recorded low advance bookings – primarily because ticket… pic.twitter.com/C9TQK47NGm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2025

Sunny Deol's last release Gadar 2 had minted Rs 40 crore on opening day in India back in 2023. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Sikandar earned Rs 26 crore on its opening day, March 30 this year.

Coming back to Gadar 2, it was a massive blockbuster with over Rs 691 crore over its lifetime run.

JAAT features a powerhouse cast including Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience with stunning action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.