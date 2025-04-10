JAAT Movie First Review: 'Paisa Vasool'! Fans Love Sunny Deol's Massy Entertainer, Check Honest Reactions
Jaat first reviews: Early reviews are in and Suunny Deol is getting all the praises for his performance.
New Delhi: Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's big-budget massy masala potboiler - JAAT- starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh has opened in theatres today. The actioner has ticked all the right boxes it seems. Fans are mighty impressed and looks like Sunny Paaji has won over the audiences one more time after Gadar 2.
JAAT Twitter Review
The first reviews of the movie look promising. Take a look here:
Jaat Review - paisa vasool movie
3.5/5 #Jaat #JaatReview #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/WjuIooPzy5 — Girish (@Girish__35) April 10, 2025
#OneWordReview...#Jaat: POWER-PACKED.
Rating: ½#SunnyDeol roars again... A full-on mass entertainer, driven by three major strengths: #Sunny's heroism, seeti-maar dialogues and zabardast action... A mass-friendly package that delivers what it promises. #JaatReview… pic.twitter.com/Aivq0tdOrz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 10, 2025
#JaatReview First Half Excellent, You Have Seen 80s 90s Sunny Deol Is Back in Action Avtar, Story wise Screenplay Good, Bgm Feel Goosebumps. #JaatReview #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/0xt0RvuUSK— Jeet Mallick (@JEETMALLICK2) April 10, 2025
#jaat #JaatReview Enjoy it with family & friends, and thanks me later . From daadi mummy papa to kids everyone will love it . Must watch
DO NOT MISS IT
It’s an All Time Blockbuster , Full Family Entertainer
5 out of 5 stars pic.twitter.com/ZK7JXgcLjM — Yadav (@AmitYadavGang) April 10, 2025
JAAT Trailer
When the trailer was released, from the looks of it, this actioner was high on the expectations. The high-octane trailer showcases jaw-dropping stunts and intense combat scenes between Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Viineet Kumar Siingh, promising an adrenaline rush like never before.
The trailer launch was graced by the presence of Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, producers Naveen Yerneni and T G Viswa Prasad.
JAAT features a powerhouse cast including Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience with stunning action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.
