JAAT MOVIE REVIEW

JAAT Movie First Review: 'Paisa Vasool'! Fans Love Sunny Deol's Massy Entertainer, Check Honest Reactions

Jaat first reviews: Early reviews are in and Suunny Deol is getting all the praises for his performance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
JAAT Movie First Review: 'Paisa Vasool'! Fans Love Sunny Deol's Massy Entertainer, Check Honest Reactions Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's big-budget massy masala potboiler - JAAT- starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh has opened in theatres today. The actioner has ticked all the right boxes it seems. Fans are mighty impressed and looks like Sunny Paaji has won over the audiences one more time after Gadar 2. 

JAAT Twitter Review

The first reviews of the movie look promising. Take a look here:  

JAAT Trailer

When the trailer was released, from the looks of it, this actioner was high on the expectations. The high-octane trailer showcases jaw-dropping stunts and intense combat scenes between Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Viineet Kumar Siingh, promising an adrenaline rush like never before. 

The trailer launch was graced by the presence of Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, producers Naveen Yerneni and T G Viswa Prasad.

JAAT features a powerhouse cast including Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience with stunning action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.
 

