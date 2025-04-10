New Delhi: Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's big-budget massy masala potboiler - JAAT- starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh has opened in theatres today. The actioner has ticked all the right boxes it seems. Fans are mighty impressed and looks like Sunny Paaji has won over the audiences one more time after Gadar 2.

JAAT Twitter Review

The first reviews of the movie look promising. Take a look here:

#JaatReview First Half Excellent, You Have Seen 80s 90s Sunny Deol Is Back in Action Avtar, Story wise Screenplay Good, Bgm Feel Goosebumps. #JaatReview #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/0xt0RvuUSK April 10, 2025

#jaat #JaatReview Enjoy it with family & friends, and thanks me later . From daadi mummy papa to kids everyone will love it . Must watch



DO NOT MISS IT



It’s an All Time Blockbuster , Full Family Entertainer



5 out of 5 stars pic.twitter.com/ZK7JXgcLjM — Yadav (@AmitYadavGang) April 10, 2025

JAAT Trailer

When the trailer was released, from the looks of it, this actioner was high on the expectations. The high-octane trailer showcases jaw-dropping stunts and intense combat scenes between Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Viineet Kumar Siingh, promising an adrenaline rush like never before.

The trailer launch was graced by the presence of Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, producers Naveen Yerneni and T G Viswa Prasad.

JAAT features a powerhouse cast including Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience with stunning action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

