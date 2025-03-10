Mumbai: The anticipation for the upcoming action-packed film 'Jaat' has reached new heights with the release of a 20-second character glimpse featuring Randeep Hooda as 'Ranatunga', the formidable nemesis of Jaat. This exciting reveal adds to the growing excitement as the film gears up for its grand release on April 10, 2025.

Following the immense success of the film's teaser, which offered a sneak peek into the world of 'Jaat', the makers have now unveiled Randeep Hooda's character, much to the delight of fans. The viewers, who were left craving for more after the teaser, have finally got a glimpse of the intensity and power that Randeep brings to the table as Ranatunga.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, 'Jaat' features a stellar cast led by Sunny Deol, alongside Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra, with top-tier production from Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

The film's high-octane action sequences, crafted by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, deliver a visual spectacle that will keep audiences riveted. Thaman S's electrifying soundtrack and Rishi Punjabi's captivating cinematography enhance the experience.

With Navin Nooli's editing and Avinash Kolla's production design, the film creates an immersive world that grips viewers from start to finish.

"Jaat" is poised to ignite screens across India and beyond on a grand scale. This action entertainer backed by the powerhouse collaboration of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, promises to deliver a compelling narrative and a truly global cinematic experience.