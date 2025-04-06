Jaat: Sunny Deol Drops Ram Navami Anthem 'Oh Rama Shri Rama' Song -WATCH

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of the highly anticipated film Jaat unveiled an electrifying new track titled 'Oh Rama Shri Rama', featuring legendary action superstar Sunny Deol. The song also offers glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments from its shoot.

Composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, 'Oh Rama Shri Rama' is a high-energy tribute to Lord Ram, capturing the film's dynamic spirit. The vibrant track is elevated by Rishi Punjabi’s vivid cinematography, Navin Nooli’s crisp editing, and Avinash Kolla’s immersive production design.

Sung by Dhanunjay Seepana, Saketh Kommajosyula, Sumanas Kasula, Saatvik G Rao, and Vagdevi Kumara, with lyrics penned by Adviteeya Vojjala and Sruthi Ranjani, the song celebrates the essence of Ram Navami in full force.

Watch The Full Song Below!

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni, who is known for his action-packed blockbusters. This big budgeted action film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, TG Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.

Earlier, the high-octane trailer of Jaat gave a glimpse of the epic face-off between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, packed with intense action and powerful dialogues. With the recent release of the song Oh Rama Shri Rama, anticipation for the film's April release has soared even higher.

The action thriller also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. This film is set to redefine the action genre with its breathtaking sequences choreographed by the renowned Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

Jaat is all set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.