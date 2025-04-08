'Jaat Theme Song' Unveiled, Featuring Sunny Deol In His Most Explosive Avatar

New Delhi: After the success of the chart-topping tracks 'Touch Kiya' and 'Oh Rama Shri Rama,' the makers of Jaat have now released the highly anticipated JAAT Theme Song, which showcases action superstar Sunny Deol in his most dynamic avatar yet.

The song, which complements the intense and thrilling mood of the film, promises to elevate Jaat to new heights. Starring Sunny Deol alongside a powerhouse cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra, Jaat is set to redefine the action genre with its jaw-dropping sequences. These sequences have been meticulously choreographed by renowned stunt coordinators Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the JAAT Theme Song is packed with high energy, written and sung by Amrit Maan, and composed by the acclaimed Thaman S. The song is already poised to become another chartbuster, adding to the vibrant soundtrack of the film.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, known for his high-octane action blockbusters, Jaat is a big-budget action spectacle jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, TG Vishwa Prasad, and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios.

Mark your calendars for April 10, 2025, when Jaat will explode onto screens worldwide.