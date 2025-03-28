Advertisement
VIINEET KUMAR SIINGH

Jaat: Viineet Kumar Siingh To Face Off Sunny Deol As 'Somulu', FIRST Look Out - WATCH

Jaat is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jaat: Viineet Kumar Siingh To Face Off Sunny Deol As 'Somulu', FIRST Look Out - WATCH (Screengrab: @vineet_ksofficial/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh is all set to make theatres go wild with his next movie Jaat. The action thriller, helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, is touted to feature high-octane, larger-than-life action sequences.

The makers treated fans to Viineet Kumar Siingh's first look today. The actor also shared the first-look video and captioned the post:'Meet ‘Somulu’ from the world of #JAAT #JaatVsSomulu will be epic on the big screens.' 

Check Out Viineet Kumar Siingh's Look Below: 

Viineet Kumar Siingh will portray Somulu in Jaat, marking a never-seen-before avatar. This intense look showcases him in a negative role, as confirmed by the hashtag '#JaatVsSomulu.'

Viineet Kumar Siingh received immense praise for his roles in Chhaava, where he portrayed Kavi Kalash, a valiant warrior and close confidant of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who stood firm against the Mughals, and in Superboys of Malegaon, where he played Farogh, a writer who fights for his original ideas, stories, and scripts.

On the work front, Viineet will soon collaborate with Kabir Khan’s productions and Anurag Kashyap for an untitled project currently in development.

The action thriller stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, alongside Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Jaat is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.

 

