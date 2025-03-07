Advertisement
INN GALIYON MEIN TRAILER

Jaaved Jaaferi's Socio-Drama 'Inn Galiyon Mein' TRAILER Unveiled - Watch

Inn Galiyon Mein is slated to release in cinemas on 14th March 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jaaved Jaaferi's Socio-Drama 'Inn Galiyon Mein' TRAILER Unveiled - Watch (Image: @zeestudiosofficial/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The makers of Jaaved Jaaferi starrer socio-drama 'Inn Galiyon Mein' have finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer. After winning hearts with the Holi anthem Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai, they have now treated fans to an exciting glimpse of the film.

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein delves into love, societal dynamics, and the influence of social media in today’s world. Featuring a fresh pairing of Avantika and Vivaan Shah alongside veteran Jaaved Jaaferi, the trailer has only amplified the excitement, promising an emotional and gripping cinematic experience.

Watch The Trailer Below!

Talking about his role and the film's story, actor Jaaved Jaaferi shares, ''The story of Inn Galiyon Mein truly resonates with the times we live in. It beautifully reflects the world around us, showing how deeply social media shapes our lives, sometimes in ways we don’t even realise. I believe the film will strike a chord with everyone, and I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing it and discovering my character’s journey along the way.''

Actor Vivaan Shah highlights the film’s message and shares his experience working with Jaaved Jaaferi, ''I think the deep meaning and moral of this story are incredibly powerful, and I feel fortunate to be a medium to bring it to life. In a world where social media often blurs the lines between perception and reality, this film sheds light on the challenges of navigating love, identity, and societal expectations. Working with Jaaved sir, Avantika, and Avinash sir has been an inspiring journey and I can’t wait for audiences to watch the film.''

The socio-drama is produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav and co-Produced by Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, Sanjeevv Gosswami and Alcor Productions.

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein is slated to release in cinemas on 14th March 2025. 

